Dak Prescott Injury Watch Officially Begins Despite HIPAA Concerns
The Dallas Cowboys started training camp on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott was shutting it down because of an injury. While neither Prescott or the team sound concerned yet... hoo boy! Nobody in the Dallas area wants to hear that.
The good news is that Prescott and the Cowboys are willing to discuss the injury, despite the fact that Prescott very recently had concerns about HIPAA. Here's Prescott discussing the injury on Wednesday. Via ESPN:
"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said in the statement. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."
Well, the next day came and it was not yet fine. Prescott was limiated and now he's going to take a couple days off.
Prescott had been very durable up until he suffered a season-ending broken ankle in an October game against the New York Giants. He did not miss a single game in his first four seasons. So perhaps this is just a very early season setback, but with the Cowboys having just given Prescott a very rich deal, it makes sense to be a little concerned right now.