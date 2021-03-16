Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys Have No Excuses Now
By Kyle Koster | Mar 16, 2021, 9:57 AM EDT
Dak Prescott is the owner of a fat new contract and increased pressure on his shoulders. Pundits have been quick to sing his praises and forecast future greatness even if greatness hasn't manifested thus far in his career. There are reasons why the quarterback has all of one playoff victory under his belt to this point and reasonable minds can agree that his legacy will largely be defined by what he does over the next four years.
The time for excuses is over. There could not be a clearer path for Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to own the NFC East immediately and into the future — if only for the quality of competition. We may not fully comprehend what kind of quarterback Prescott can be, but we sure as hell know he's the most capable in the division right now. And if he's not, then Jerry Jones just burned through another impressive pile of cash.
Washington signed veteran beard enthusiast Ryan Fitzpatrick late last night. Either he or Taylor Heinicke will be starting for the Football Team. Neither inspires fear. Philadelphia has jettisoned the disappointing Carson Wentz in favor of the unproven Jalen Hurts. There will be growing pains there. The New York Giants have Daniel Jones who is at best serviceable and at worst a liability.
Now, this is sports and predicting the future is a fool's errand. But the Cowboys appear to have a significant advantage at the most impactful position on the field. Not a single divisional opponent is going to present an unstoppable offensive challenge.
All three rivals have a very real risk of seeing a quarterbacking situation blow up this year or in multiple seasons. In short, the Cowboys are in a great place. Seizing opportunity is imperative. If results don't manifest, it will be a painful failure. And linger on those wide Prescott shoulders.