Dabo Swinney Accuses Florida State of Faking Coronavirus Concerns to Avoid Playing Clemson
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 22, 2020, 6:43 PM EST
Dabo Swinney was not in the best mood on Sunday. Clemson's matchup against Florida State was canceled on Saturday just a few hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 concerns. Swinney is furious his team didn't get to play and accused Florida State of faking coronavirus concerns to avoid playing the No. 4-ranked Tigers.
In the hours before the game Florida State officials learned a Clemson backup offensive lineman had tested positive for COVID-19. While the player had symptoms earlier in the week, Swinney allowed him to continue practicing because he had yet to test positive. He also traveled with the team. Frankly, that's a valid concern from Florida State. A symptomatic player should have been isolated from the start.
Here's a string of updates from Swinney's teleconference on Sunday:
Wow. That's just a horrible look for Swinney. Even if he truly believes this he shouldn't have said it. He's the one who screwed up and allowed a symptomatic player to practice and travel.