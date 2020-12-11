Dabo Swinney Doesn't Think Ohio State Belongs in College Football Playoff
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 11, 2020, 2:54 PM EST
Dabo Swinney has thoughts on the College Football Playoff and if you're from Ohio you might want to tune out right now for your own health and safety. Clemson's head coach was a guest on Friday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show and essentially said Ohio State doesn't deserve to be in the playoff because it hasn't played enough games.
Swinney began by defending his one-loss team's case, then took some jabs at the Big Ten for not starting the season in September when the SEC, Big 12 and ACC did. When asked if he would have an issue with Ohio State being in he said he, "wouldn't have an issue with it because, again, it's not my position to have an issue with it." Yet he followed that up by making the case that the Buckeyes shouldn't be in.
Ohio State is currently 5-0 and is scheduled to play a sixth game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend. The Buckeyes are currently fourth in the CFP rankings, just head of 7-1 Texas A&M and 8-1 Florida.
Here's what Swinney told Eisen:
"I wouldn't have an issue with it because, again, it's not my position to have an issue with it. My position is to coach my team, regardless of whoever. I just think there has to be some type of standard. If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that's played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I'm not on the committee. So it doesn't really matter.
He continued:
"It doesn't mean they're not a great team and couldn't win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be -- I just think from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in because it's been an incredible challenge."
Here's the segment in question:
He's pretty explicitly saying Ohio State shouldn't be in then couching it with a fake, "but what do I know" attitude. I'm sure this will be well received in Columbus.