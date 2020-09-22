Someone Please Tell Me Why I Can't Stop Thinking About This 'Da Vinky' Video
By Liam McKeone | Sep 22 2020
I come to you today, reader, with a very serious problem. I cannot stop thinking about this Da Vinky TikTok that has gone viral in recent days. Even if my life depended on it, I couldn't get it out of my head.
You made the mistake of clicking on this article, so you now must suffer with me. View it, in all of its glory.
I don't know what's wrong with me. I think this is so hysterically funny and it is so stupid. There's no layers here. This doesn't appear to be satire. These two gentlemen just think Leonardo Da Vinci's name is pronounced Da Vinky. I don't know if it's the high-pitched tone or legitimate confusion laced within their attempt to pronounce this name. Every night I go to sleep, I hear Da Vinky? echo around my bedroom. It haunts me. I laugh to myself, all alone in my Queens apartment living room, several times a day because of this video.
Being inside and away from people for so long has officially broken my brain and my sense of humor. Please send all remedies, tips, and tricks to my Twitter account. I will now return to my regularly-scheduled programming of watching this video once every half-hour and laughing every time.