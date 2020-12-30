D'Eriq King Suffered an Ugly Knee Injury in Meaningless Bowl Game
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29, 2020, 7:12 PM EST
D'Eriq King has been a game-changer for Miami this season after transferring in from Houston. He led the Hurricanes to an 8-2 record and helped return them to national relevance. That's why it was so hard watching him suffer what looked like a terrible right knee injury during the Cheez-It Bowl Tuesday night.
Miami was trailing Oklahoma State 21-7 in the second quarter of the game, when King rolled right and decided to run. He put a move on Cowboys safety Tre Sterling and his right knee just seemed to buckle with no contact. King went down immediately, grabbed his knee and was clearly in pain. He eventually got up but had to be helped off the field and was not able to put any weight on the leg.
Here's video of the injury, which is not fun to watch:
And another look:
King recently announced he planned to return to Miami in 2021 for his sixth collegiate campaign, taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra season of eligibility for all athletes participating this year. In 10 games this season he completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 2,573 yards, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 520 yards and four more scores. King was named an honorable mention All-ACC pick.
This is why I never blame college football players for opting to sit out of bowl games. Who cares if the Hurricanes win the Cheez-It Bowl? Now because of this injury they may not have their quarterback for months, if at all in 2021.
Here's hoping this injury isn't as bad as it initially looked.