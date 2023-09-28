Cubs Announcers Annoyed By Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 40-70 Celebration
On Wednesday night, Ronald Acuña Jr. accomplished something no one in the history of Major League Baseball had ever done. The Atlanta Braves star stole his 70th base, making him the first MLB player to ever top 40 home runs while stealing 70 bases. It was a huge achievement that deserved the mid-game celebration it, but the Chicago Cubs' announcers on Marquee Sports Network were not happy about it.
Acuña became baseball's first 40/70 player by stealing second base in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 5-5 game. It was a tense moment for a Cubs team fighting for the NL's final wild card spot. But still, whenever a huge achievement happens, MLB always stops the game to recognize it.
Here's the moment it happened:
As you can tell, the Braves' broadcasters are hyped about it, as were the fans. And Acuña was definitely getting that base immediately. From this angle, on this broadcast, it all makes sense. I mean, the man did something no on in the history of the sport has done.
Let's see what happened on the Cubs' broadcast:
Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were not impressed that the Braves wanted to celebrate it in that moment. Clearly they're viewing the moment through Cubs-tinted glasses. While we enjoy Sciambi around these parts, he's flat-out wrong here. I get they wanted to get on with the game and some Cubs fans complained the delay was "icing" pitcher Daniel Palencia. But if you don't want Acuña and the Braves to celebrate the moment, don't let him steal the base.
Sciambi saying, "Are we really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?" is hilarious. Um, Boog? Have you ever seen a baseball game? That stuff happens all the time. Get over it.
Insult turned to injury on the next pitch, as Ozzie Albies lined a single to right field and Acuña scored from second to secure a 6-5 walk-off win.