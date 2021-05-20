Roundup: Crypto Struggles; RIP Paul Mooney; Corey Kluber No-Hitter
Crypto is having a rough moment ... RIP Paul Mooney ... Mitch McConnell opposes the Jan 6 commission ... but it passed with some Republican support ... Rep. Tim Ryan unloaded on the GOP ... there are German ants who live forever because of tapeworms ... Trump Organization's consulting payments ot Ivanka Trump are getting a tax probe ... there is going to be a Mouse Rat album released ... A$AP Rocky is GQ's next coverstory ... curious kindergarteners unintentionally stopped a schoolbus hijacking ... a look at the history of the Jaws ride ...
Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the season. [New York Post]
Myles Turner was the NBA's leading shot-blocker because of a technicality. Even though he averaged the most blocks per game. [ESPN]
Matt Barnes has inveited Kwame Brown on 'All the Smoke to speak face-to-face. [Bleacher Report]
Jalen Hurts says he is not above a quarterback battle. [PFT]
Sabrina Ionescu learned how to make queso-tacos. [The Players Tribune]
Mike Francesa coming around on the Mets. [NJ.com]
What if Tony La Russa and Yermin Mercedes are both wrong? [FanSided]
The teaser trailer for the new Wonder Years.
Otter content.
Alex Nedeljkovic pitched a shutout as the Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead.
The Utah Jazz surprised some scholarship recipients.
Michael Che on one of Weekend Update's best bits.