Craig Carton: Aaron Rodgers is a Lousy General Manager
By Kyle Koster
Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into this New York Jets season and anyone who would suggest otherwise is a loser who lives in their parents' basement. Predictably, things have no gone smoothly for the team after being forced to put their livelihood in the hands of Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle. Now it's sounding like Rodgers won't return even if he's medically cleared if there's no realistic shot of the playoffs. Which there won't be very, very soon.
Robert Saleh and his staff, along with general manager Joe Douglas reportedly have some job security for next year because that's what the 40-year-old quarterback prefers. And honestly, that's probably fair because how the hell do you grade the brass when best-laid plans exploded on the launchpad?
The Carton Show reacted to the news this morning and the show's namesake had some thoughts on Rodgers' prowess as a de facto GM.
"Aaron Rodgers may very well have a couple more years of great football in him," Carton said. "He's a lousy general manager."
To support the claim, Carton showed a graphic of the Jets additions influenced by Rodgers and their complete lack of production this season. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have combined to catch 23 balls and score a single touchdown. Dalvin Cook is frustrating desperate fantasy owners by putting up 14.7 yards per game on the ground. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has overseen a unit that scores fewer than 15 points a contest. Tim Boyle, well, he's Tim Boyle.
Fair enough but one has to think that Rodgers and everyone else making decisions for the Jets will address some of these issues in the offseason. Gang Green figures to return one of the best defenses in the league and the opportunity to play with a quarterback of such a caliber will be attractive. So worst-case scenario, they all get to take another crack at it after a year that was essentially lost no matter how many skill position standouts had been found to place around incapable backups.