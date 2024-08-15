Cowboys Trade for Veteran Who Already Detests Philly Fans
By Evan Bleier
Slated to take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles twice this season as a member of the New York Giants, veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will still get to face his favorite foe two times during the 2024 NFL season now that he's been traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
In a rare deal between NFC East rivals, the Giants agreed to send Phillips, who signed with New York during the offseason, and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 sixth-rounder.
A second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, Phillips tips the scales at nearly 350 pounds and has 62 career starts with 24 sacks in his nine NFL seasons.
In addition to playing for Miami, Philips has suited up for the Arizona Cardinals and has taken the field for the Bills during two separate stints in Buffalo. It was during the 31-year-old's second stop in Buffalo last season that Phillips got involved in a sticky situation with Philadelphia fans.
Captured on tape during Philly's overtime home win over Buffalo last season, the incident involved Phillips and Buffalo defenders Shaq Lawson, Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau as well as an unidentified Eagles fan in the front row of the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.
In the video, Phillips confronts the fan face-to-face and there's a heated exchange as the other Buffalo players look on. It also appears that Lawson shoves the fan.
Posting on Instagram about the incident after the videos began to circulate, Phillips indicated things got so heated because the fan had made threats.
"I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun," Phillips wrote. "But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed."
Now that he's a member of the Cowboys, Phillips will have an opportunity to show his displeasure with the Eagles and their supporters twice this season, assuming he's able to make the roster.
As ESPN hints, Phillips may not have been the Cowboys' first choice. "The Cowboys had their eye on a couple of veterans before camp started, including trade talks with another team in addition to the Giants, according to multiple sources, but that deal did not come together," according to the publication.