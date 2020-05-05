Skip Bayless Has Completely Flipped His Opinion on Dak Prescott in Three Months
By Brian Giuffra | May 05 2020
Skip Bayless has been downright giddy since the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton off the quarterback scrapheap over the weekend. In his "humble" opinion, the move gives the Cowboys a backup QB who could win 10 games easily and, more importantly, hands Jerry Jones all the negotiating power in his prolonged contract extension discussions with Dak Prescott and his agent.
Those two opinions may prove to be prophetic. However, it's also important to note Bayless has turned on a guy he was propping up as one of the best quarterbacks in the league just a few short months ago.
Calling Dalton's signing the, "steal of the year" in the video above from today, Bayless goes on to say Prescott is holding out for, "out of bounds money, completely outrageous, unrealistic money" and that Prescott has been, "good, but not great." He says Prescott and his agent are trying to project what Patrick Mahomes will get paid in his extension, but that Prescott doesn't deserve that kind of money.
Oh, I'm sorry Skip, but didn't you say Prescott had a better season than Mahomes just before the Super Bowl this year? Let's go to the tape.
My oh my, how things have changed.
Bayless also said today that the Cowboys have a "viable alternative" to Prescott and that "Jerry will not flinch" to go forward with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. He backs it up by saying, in the quote tweet, that Dalton can lead the Cowboys to the playoffs.
So I guess Andy Dalton is about as good as Dak Prescott in Bayless' opinion?
It's unsurprising to me that Bayless is toeing the Cowboys company line here and backing Jerry Jones in his negotiation with Prescott. He's always been a big Jones guy. What is interesting is how quickly his opinion on Prescott has changed.
Four months ago, Prescott was in the same sentence, nay, better than, an NFL MVP and soon-to-be Super Bowl winning quarterback. Now he's good, but not great AND easily replaced by...ANDY DALTON! Not saying Dalton isn't good, but that's a pretty big step down from Mahomes comparisons, even by Skip's standards.