Cowboys Meeting With Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis By Liam McKeone | Jan 04 2020 Mike McCarthy | Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Reports emerged on Thursday night that the Dallas Cowboys, after nearly a week of silence regarding his fate, would be moving on from Jason Garrett. The team has yet to make any sort of official announcement, and at this point it wouldn't be a surprise if they didn't say anything until Garrett's contract expires on January 14.

But that won't stop them from looking for his replacement. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, one of the more popular names on the coaching market this offseason, is flying down to Dallas to speak with the team, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is headed to Dallas to speak with the #Cowboys. The team has not announced anything on coach Jason Garrett, though they are expected to move on from him and are laying the groundwork for a search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

McCarthy was on our shortlist to take Garrett's spot as head coach, and he's a low-risk move for the organization as a well-respected coach with a championship pedigree. He may not have the offensive potential of someone like Lincoln Riley, but he knows what it takes to make it to February-- a goal no one in the Cowboys organization has reached this century.

Later this morning, Adam Schefter tweeted that the Cowboys were also planning on meeting with former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. confirmed the report and said Dallas has actually already met with Lewis.

Per sources, The Dallas Cowboys have already interviewed Marvin Lewis for the job. He is headed out today. So the process has begun with the focus for now on former head coaches, coaches with NFL experience https://t.co/2DHUGtftls — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 4, 2020

Both of these options are as safe as they come. Lewis and McCarthy were never extraordinary coaches, but they were steady in their previous jobs and kept their teams consistent, even if only McCarthy managed any playoff success. So far, Dallas doesn't seem like they want to take a risk on an unknown quantity, as much fun as it would be to see Riley with Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper at his disposal.