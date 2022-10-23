Referee Gets Hit in Head With Football While Announcing Penalty During Lions - Cowboys Game
Referee Adrian Hill and his crew worked the Dallas Cowboys - Detroit Lions game in Week 7. During the second quarter Hill turned on his mircrophone to call a holding penalty on Detroit and got hit in the head with a football.
This was a smart move by Hill. The Lions and Cowboys were not scoring a lot and he could tell they were losing the crowd so he turned to some physical comedy. Who wouldn't want to watch a game where people are getting hit with a football? It's not quite a Hans Moleman production, but it's still good stuff.