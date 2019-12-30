Why Haven't the Cowboys Fired Jason Garrett Yet? By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019 Jason Garrett coaches the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Black Monday has come and gone and the Dallas Cowboys decided not to make a decision on Jason Garrett's future yet. Yes, they actually sent reporters home Monday night with no news about their coach's future. How can Jerry Jones and company not have their minds made up after 10 seasons and a disastrous 2019 campaign?

Just told not to expect a decision by #Cowboys on Jason Garrett today. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 30, 2019

Seriously, what can they learn by waiting one more day? What possible new information can be gleaned in the next 24 hours? Garrett has a 10-year track record of mediocrity and most of that came with a loaded roster.

After a promising 2018 season in which the Cowboys went 10-6, won the NFC East and reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs, a lot was expected in 2019. Instead of building on last season's success, Dallas flopped and went 8-8. The Cowboys failed to play consistent football all season despite having a franchise quarterback, a stud running back, a legit No. 1 receiver, an good offensive line and a defense littered with playmakers. The 2019 campaign was a huge missed opportunity for the franchise.

In 10 seasons as Dallas' head coach, Garrett as a record of 85-67 and has only led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times. Just three times! Garrett has also never led the Cowboys further than the Divisional Round of the postseason. How has he held onto his job this long?

Garrett has been a coach with the Cowboys since 2007, and has officially been the head coach since 2011 -- he was the interim head coach in 2010. That's plenty of time to evaluate whether he's a Super Bowl-caliber coach or not. The answer is clear. It's long past time for a change in Dallas and it makes no sense to wait any longer to dump Garrett.

The fact that Jerry Jones needs to think about it for longer before making the decision to fire Garrett should terrify Cowboys fans.