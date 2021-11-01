The Cowboys are Feeling Really Good Right Now, Shared a Laugh in the Huddle Before Game-Winning TD
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings, 20-16 last night, basically wrapped up the NFC East before Halloween was over. Their only loss this season came against the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1. On Sunday they won with backup quarterback Cooper Rush throwing for 300 yards while Dak Prescott cheered him on from the sideline with an injury he should be able to recover from in another week or two.
Amari Cooper made the game-winning touchdown catch to cap an eight-reception, 122-yard performance. After the game Cooper shared a story about the huddle before the game-deciding play.
NBC's cameras actually caught part of the interaction as Lamb was shown talking while Ezekiel Elliott listened and then the two laughed right before they broke the huddle and the won the game.
It seems like a good problem to have. The Cowboys have two wide receivers who want the ball on the goalline in the game's biggest moment. Lamb finished with six catches for 112 yards. And it was a guy making his first start who had only thrown three NFL passes back in 2017 who was throwing them the ball.
Yeah, it took a little luck (and concentration), but the Cowboys pretty much rolled with their high-price star quarterback watching from the sideline. They host the 4-4 Denver Broncos in Dallas next Sunday and there should be no reason to rush Prescott back if he's not 100 percent. Rush showed he can move the offense and the next best team in their division is the 3-5 Philadelphia Eagles.
There is reason for optimism in the non-Texans portions of Texas. You can see it in the standings and you can even see it in the huddle.