Dak Prescott Denies Hosting Party During Coronavirus Shutdown
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 14 2020
Dak Prescott was accused of breaking social distancing rules over the weekend by having a party at his house. The guest list reportedly included Dallas Cowboys teammates Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott fired back on Tuesday, claiming that was inaccurate and that he had only had a small dinner with a few friends.
The initial report claimed "dozens" of people were at Prescott's house and the backlash over the "party" had gotten so bad, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones claimed to have talked to both players about their behavior. The gathering did violate the current "stay at home" order in Texas because multiple people left their homes to attend. That could be considered a bad look for the Dallas' quarterback.
Well, Dak wasn't having it. He released a statement claiming the reports of a party were false and he's taking social distancing rules seriously.
Check it out:
Here's the full text:
“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now. To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner -- not a party -- on Friday night. I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”- Dak Prescott via USA Today
I get what Prescott is saying here -- if he's telling the truth -- but even having a gathering of 10 people in a private residence isn't a great idea right now. Optics do matter when you're a public figure, especially when you're the franchise quarterback of the NFL's most famous team. There are additional responsibilities than just playing football.
Maybe this was blown out of proportion but it's still a bad look.