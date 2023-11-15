Dak Prescott Now the Best Quarterback According to 'Get Up'
The Dallas Cowboys have won three of their last four games and Dak Prescott has put up big numbers in three consecutive games. That means the time of the season has come where we must discuss Dak's return to eliteness. Get Up is all over it this week with two different people on two consecutive days making the argument that Prescott is the best quarterback in the NFL.
On Tuesday it was Domonique Foxworth. Asked by Mike Greenberg if Dak was the best quarterback in the NFC, Foxworth said he was the best in the NFL.
On Wednesday it was Marcus Spears who said Dak was playing "the best quarterback right now in the league." Now, did he add the caveat "outside of CJ Stroud" in his next breath? Yes, but there weren't enough characters to put that in the tweet apparently.
The truth is, Dak has been great recently. And he's near the top of many statistical passing categories. So if you want to get this take out before the Cowboys play three nationally televised games back-to-back-to-back on Thanksgiving (vs. Washington), Thursday Night Football (vs. Seattle) and then Sunday Night Football (vs. Philadelphia), now would be the time to do so.