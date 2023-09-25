Cowboys Fans Fought a Cardinals Fan During Loss in Arizona
The Dallas Cowboys suffered an incredibly embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The Cardinals won, 28-16, in Glendale a week after they collapsed at home in the second half against the lowly New York Giants. Cowboys fans were understandably distraught by the result and it spilled over into the concourse as some of them teed off on a lone Cardinals fan.
Who knows what started this, but it certainly says something about the crowd in Arizona that there are so many different NFL jerseys here. You've got a Jerry Rice jersey and a Brian Dawkins jersey and there were clearly a number of Cowboys jerseys in attendance. No offense to the residents of Arizona, but you need to send more representation to the game for the safety of Cardinals fans.
As for the game, the Cardinals gained 222 yards on the ground on 30 carries. Joshua Dobbs had 55 of those yards to go along with a very efficient 189 yards on 17-of-21 pass attempts and one touchdown pass. And on defense Kyzir White played the game of his life, leading everyone in tackles and intercepting Dak Prescott to end the Cowboys comeback bid with three minutes remaining in the game.