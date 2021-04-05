Roundup: COVID-19 Vaccinations Hit Record High; Anya Taylor-Joy Wins SAG Award; Jordan Spieth Breaks Drought
Pete Buttigieg pitches Joe Biden's infrastructure plan ... Culture wars prompt fight between Republicans and corporate America ... 22 royal mummies transported in lavish parade ... Dow futures jump 200 points due to strong jobs report ... COVID-19 vaccinations hit record high ... Are we entering the pandemic's fourth wave? ... Nations are beginning to shape post-COVID economy Anya Taylor-Joy won a SAG award for "The Queen's Gambit" ... Full list of winners from the SAG Awards ... "Godzilla vs. Kong" set a pandemic box office record ... Stanford beat Arizona to win the women's basketball national title ... John Rahm's wife gave birth to a son ... Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year extension with the Bucks ... Jordan Spieth scored his first PGA Tour win since 2017 ... Fernando Tatis Jr. is struggling to open the season ... Shohei Ohtani got historic on Sunday night ...
Five keys to the college basketball national title game [Sports Illustrated]
How the wealthy cut the line during Florida's frenzied vaccine rollout [60 Minutes]
Winners and losers of the Final Four [The Ringer]
Vaccine cheat days are adding up [The Atlantic]
Yermin Mercedes is MLB's breakout star so far [FanSided]
Joel Embiid is back and the NBA is immediately better and more entertaining [The Big Lead]
The sound this ball makes off Ohtani's bat is perfect:
And there's this stat:
I'm still amazed at how great the Gonzaga-UCLA game was, Mike Camerlengo broke it all down:
Mark Titus took broadcast partner Tate Frazier on a tour of Indiana during the Final Four:
A tribute to DMX to start your Monday. I remember when "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" hit MTV:
My Morning Jacket -- "I'm Amazed" live on The Late Show with David Letterman: