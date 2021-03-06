Roundup: COVID Relief Bill Progresses; 'WandaVision' Finale Delivers; Mike Conley is Finally an All-Star
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 6, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Senate Democrats reached a deal on unemployment insurance in COVID relief bill ... A minimum wage increase failed to pass on Friday ... Joe Biden's address to Congress could be pushed back ... Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot ... Stocks rallied on Friday ... The CDC is urging states to keep mask mandates in place ... February hiring increases set up potential economic rebound ... California will allow some theme parks to reopen April 1 ... 'Nomadland' censored in China ... Nicholas Cage got married for the fifth time ... Big Ten presidents intentionally kept return-to-school, football discussions hidden ... The Angels should be fired up with Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound ... Kansas placed Les Miles on leave amid misconduct allegations ... Mike Conley finally earned an All-Star nod ... Liberty is the first team in the NCAA Tournament field ... NCAA hits Arizona basketball with five Level I violations ...
10 takeaways from the NBA's first half [Sports Illustrated]
Exploring the satisfying finale of WandaVision [AV Club]
There's no real reason to eat three meals a day [The Atlantic]
Systemic issues in LSU's reporting of Les Miles sexual misconduct scandal [The Athletic]
Blake Griffin won't help the Nets win an NBA title [The Big Lead]
The trailer for Season 3 of the excellent Formula 1: Drive to Survive is out:
Anthony Mackie stared down the Hot Ones gauntlet and lived to tell about it:
Here's 14-plus minutes of Bill Burr cracking Conan O'Brien up:
A song from my youth in San Diego, Blink-182's "Dammit":
Alright we'll finish things off with a classic weekend song. Foghat with "Slow Ride":