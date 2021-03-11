Roundup: COVID Relief Bill Passes; Merrick Garland Confirmed; Roblox People Are Rich
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed ... an oral history of this day in history a year ago today, when the pandemic became real .... Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general ... Roblox is a stock hit ... yesterday President Joe Biden announced an agreement for another 100 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses ... the Irish Times roasted the royals ... the Predator end credits work with any 80's theme song ... the Foo Fighters once had the wrong person produce an entire album ... the Dow hit a record high yesterday .... Tesla tells California their self-driving cars can't actually do that ... Kroger closes three stores rather than give employees hazard pay ... Netflix has a documentary on the last Blockbuster ...
Oreo's newest cookie features NBA teams. [Local 10]
Jeopardy contestants can't name Andy Reid. [Sportress of Blogitude]
Julius Randle on reputations. [The Players Tribune]
Zach Britton lost 18 pounds in 10 days when he had COVID. [TMZ]
Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Meyers Leonard. [NFL]
25 former players destined to be coaches. [FanSided]
Jusuf Nurkic is changing lives with his charity work in Bosnia. [NBC Sports Northwest]