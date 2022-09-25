The Big Lead
Corgi Gets Loose on the Field During Seahawks-Falcons Game

Ryan Phillips
The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons were locked in a tense battle on Sunday when a corgi attempted to lighten the mood. The Seahawks hosted a corgi race at halftime of the game and things went awry.

One of the dogs decided to go into business for himself after the 40-yard sprint and got loose on the field.

Here's video of the race:

And here's what happened after as a corgi was loose on the pitch:

Frankly, the dog running wild on the field was far better than the actual race. Kudos to this dog for doing its own thing and being the most memorable part of a day that included an NFL game.

