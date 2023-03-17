Connor McCaffery Broke Down in Tears as Iowa Lost in the First Round
The Auburn Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With the loss Connor McCaffery's long career playing for his father, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, finally came to an end. As the final seconds ticked off the clock McCaffery fouled out and left the game in tears. First hugging his father then a number of teammates.
McCaffery first came to Iowa in 2017 to play baseball and basketball. He ended up appearing in four games as a redshirt freshman and then took the extra season of eligibility the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season afforded him.
In four trips to the NCAA Tournament with his father he got to experience two wins. Iowa has never survived the first weekend of the tournament since McCaffery took over the program in 2010.