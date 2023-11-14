Senator Markwayne Mullin Tried to Fight Teamsters Boss Sean O'Brien During Congressional Hearing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) antagonizes Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and challenges him to a physical fight during a committee hearing:



MULLIN: "You wanna do it now?"



O'BRIEN: "I'd love to do it now."



MULLIN: "Stand your butt up then."



O'BRIEN: "You stand your butt up." pic.twitter.com/x36VolHnfT