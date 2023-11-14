Senator Markwayne Mullin Tried to Fight Teamsters Boss Sean O'Brien During Congressional Hearing
Bernie Sanders stopped the fight.
There was almost a fight in Congress on Tuesday and it had nothing to do with Kevin McCarthy hitting fellow Republican Tim Bruchett with a cheap shot to the kidneys. During the Senate Help Committee meeting, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien to a fight and stood up to take action before Bernie Sanders told him to sit down and act like a Senator.
Mullin: "Sir, this is a time. This is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here."
O'Brien: Okay, that's fine. Perfect."
Mullin: "You want to do it now?"
O'Brien: "I would love to do it right now."
Mullin: "Well stand your butt up then."
O'Brien: "You stand your butt up."
At this point Mullin stood up and started to take off his wedding ring.
Here's the buildup where Mullin held up some of Mullins tweets.
These two have a feud that has been simmering for nearly a year now. The two originally clashed at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing back in March when Mullin told O'Brien he needed to shut his mouth. Over the summer Mullin challenged O'Brien to a charity MMA match. C-Span is getting dangerously close to entering the fight game, whether they want to or not.