Commanders Suspend VP for Derogatory Comments About Players, Fans, Jerry Jones
By Joe Lago
The Washington Commanders suspended vice president of content Rael Enteen on Wednesday after a video emerged of him making derogatory comments about the team's players and fans, accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of being racist and calling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a "$50 million puppet" of the league's owners.
Enteen shared these views while being interviewed by an undercover reporter for O'Keefe Media Group, which was founded by conservative filmmaker James O'Keefe. Enteen's comments were captured on video during two meetings at restaurants.
Enteen, whose LinkedIn page lists employment with the Commanders since 2020, told the reporter that "over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'F--- the gays.' He also said that "another big chunk is low-income African Americans that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic."
Enteen also said that he thinks Jones "hates gay people, black people" and dismissed Goodell's relevance as commissioner since Jones "really runs the NFL."
“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the team said in a statement. "We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."