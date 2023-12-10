Wobbly Gardner Minshew Not Checked For Concussion After Big Hit
By Liam McKeone
Gardner Minshew has done an admirable job filling in for rookie sensation Anthony Richardson and has played just good enough to keep the Indianapolis Colts in the playoff picture. They will need to keep winning in order to stay there, though, as their 7-5 record puts them smack in the middle of the pack with a bunch of AFC teams with similar records. Minshew was doing everything he could in today's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals but his complete disregard for his physical well-being caught up with him again.
Minshew scrambled for a first down in the second quarter for Indy as the offense struggled to put points on the board in Cincinnati. He got nailed by two Bengals defenders and was visibly wobbly as he stood up. However, the concussion spotter employed by the NFL did not get Minshew out of the game for a justifiable concussion check and Minshew just kept on gong.
Once again we are asking what the hell these "concussion spotters" are doing on the sideline if they aren't calling out plays like this. It's what the job was invented for! When a guy gets hit hard and seems woozy!
After the T.J. Watt debacle on Thursday Night Football last week you would've thought the league might have put in a word with the other spotters to be extra attentive today. Apparently not. Another embarrassing showing.