Colorado Pursued NIL Funding from the Most Deep-Pocketed Donor
By Joe Lago
The era of NIL in college sports sparked an arms race of booster-backed collectives to fund programs with the cash to lure the most sought-after recruits. Until there are common rules to play by, the NIL landscape will continue to resemble the Wild West where pretty much anything goes.
When Deion Sanders took over Colorado's football program, he immediately embraced the new world of recruiting. But even he couldn't have imagined the crazy plan that one of his former assistant coaches came up with.
According to a Sports Illustrated report, ex-special teams coordinator Trevor Reilly revealed in his resignation letter that he pursued NIL funding for the Colorado's 5430 Alliance collective from the Middle East and even "got a meeting with the Saudis."
Reilly told SI that he traveled to the Middle East to lobby Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for NIL funding. He said his trip took place during the holiday season last year. Reilly resigned from his position on August 1.
In his resignation letter, Reilly writes: "You paid me $90,000 a year and let me handle special teams. I did all this work in your name and was told to pursue it. I burned through all my contacts in my Mormon community, which is worth about $3 trillion. Now, I can't get these people to answer my calls because I just found out today that none of my endeavors will happen."
And then he shared the tale of trying to land the biggest fish.
"I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business," Reilly wrote. "I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face."
Reilly said he came up with his master plan by himself. "I did nothing illegal and was trying to help Colorado the best way I knew how," he told SI.
Saudi Arabia's influence in sports has grown immensely over the years, having made substantial investments in soccer, golf and boxing.
The windfall of exorbitant salaries prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Saudi Pro League, Phil Mickelson and other top golfers to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and Terence Crawford and other big-name boxers to participate in Turki Alalshikh's "Riyadh Season" fight cards.
It's just a matter of time before American football is courted by Saudi Arabia. The NFL doesn't allow investment from sovereign wealth funds, but that could change with the way the Saudis continue to build relations with the league.
In April, Deshaun Watson visited Saudi Arabia as a guest of Abdullah Bin Mosaad, a Saudi prince who is a fan of the NFL.