Collin Sexton and Keyonte George Prove Basketball Really Is Like Jazz
By Kyle Koster
The Utah Jazz will have to get really hot down the stretch to make up the five games that separate them from the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. They were able to capture their second victory in the last 10 tries by outscoring the Washington Wizards 134-128 last night. One has to think that wearing their awesome purple throwbacks helped in some way. Look good, play good is something the one coach you had who became viscerally angry when some kid had their jersey untucked used to say.
Along the way, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George combined for what we believe to be one of the highlights of the NBA season. They turned a two-on-one fastbreak into a fun game of hot potato and exploring unique angles.
Sexton's alley-oop feed to his backcourt buddy sailed a bit wide, forcing George to pivot and throw his own backboard-aided oop to Sexton, who gamely put it where it needed to go.
NBA players are athletic. Not a revelation, but a reminder.
When you watch this a few times, the degree of difficult only gets more clear. OKC's Marvin Bagley III was crashing really hard with the intention to swat the ball into oblivious but George's carom was perfectly placed just outside the swinging arm.
Not sure they can do it again. The only way to find out is for them to try it again.