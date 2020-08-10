Collin Morikawa's Girlfriend is Katherine Zhu, a Fellow Golfer
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 09 2020
Collin Morikawa won his first major on Sunday, taking home the 2020 PGA Championship at just 23 years old. It was his third processional win and happened in his second major appearance after he finished T35 at the 2019 U.S. Open.
Morikawa shot a -6 on Sunday, finishing with a 64 to take home a life-changing win. Only three other men have won a major championship in their second major appearance since 1934. His long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu was there in attendance to watch him take home the Wanamaker Trophy.
After Morikawa finished his round, the couple had an awkward exchange as he went in for a huge and they had to settle for a high-five. They wound up hugging after but obviously they weren't sure what was allowed due to coronavirus restrictions at the course.
Morikawa played college golf at Cal, while his girlfriend played at Pepperdine, so they have a love for the game in common. They met in college and claim they're very competitive on the course:
The couple has been together for more than three years and is fairly open with their relationship on Instagram:
Katherine played on Pepperdine's golf team for all four years of college and was named a WGCA All-American Scholar and earned multiple WCC All-Academic honors. A native of Vancouver, Zhu majored in international management. Based on her social media accounts, she's still an avid golfer.
She already has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram so she's already really popular. Those numbers are sure to rise now.