Best College GameDay Signs From Week 9 By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

The College GameDay crew is live from Brookings, South Dakota this week for the big rivalry matchup between South Dakota and North Dakota. While the game should be great, the signs are even better, as is tradition. They're quite good this week in particular; rivalry games always get the blood hot and the fans came locked and loaded for their big day. Here are the best College GameDay signs from Week 9 of the college football season, which should continue to be quite entertaining.

Excellent reference, truly.

Margins are important—this person made their sign and realized they left off the word “to” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/MS4o2B5OcN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 26, 2019

Leave the bisons out of this!

I don’t think anybody wants to anger North Dakota State... #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/u1r10oVJDp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 26, 2019

These are always funny.

Maybe focus on the FCS Jacksonville Dolphins #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/u9ATg525WU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 26, 2019

Who doesn't love a Pulp Fiction reference?