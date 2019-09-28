College GameDay Proposal Has a Happy Ending
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 28 2019
Dack Lambert won't play a down on Saturday. Yet, no one in college football will emerge a bigger winner from Saturday's action.
Lambert, who is identified as a Phoenix resident by his Twitter account, is a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. ESPN's famed College GameDay pregame show descended upon the Huskers' home of Lincoln for a showdown against the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. In the plethora of signs that have come to define the GameDay experience, one stood out. Gone was the tradition GameDay sign sense of humor, but romance was strong in its place.
The proposal sign was actually first noticed by GameDay host Rece Davis upon his arrival into Lincoln on early Saturday morning. Lambert is apparently not in attendance, but enlisted the help of his fellow Husker fans to pull off his audible. Davis' sneak preview, seen on Twitter, shows Lambert was feeling quite confident about his the incoming reply.
As the show went on, an increasing number of fans inquired about Lambert's pregame proposal, curious about Lexi's response.
Fortunately for a public on the edge of its seat, Lambert took to Twitter to announce that Lexi indeed said yes.
Nebraska may need an extra dose of Lambert's good fortunate to pull off a win tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Ohio State leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Huskers' lone win in the set coming in 2011. The Huskers did manage to keep things close last season in a 36-31 defeat in Columbus.
Either way, the new couple deserve big congratulations and a game ball for providing some positive content in a college football world that rarely thrives on romance.