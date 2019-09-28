College GameDay Proposal Has a Happy Ending By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 28 2019

Dack Lambert won't play a down on Saturday. Yet, no one in college football will emerge a bigger winner from Saturday's action.

Lambert, who is identified as a Phoenix resident by his Twitter account, is a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. ESPN's famed College GameDay pregame show descended upon the Huskers' home of Lincoln for a showdown against the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. In the plethora of signs that have come to define the GameDay experience, one stood out. Gone was the tradition GameDay sign sense of humor, but romance was strong in its place.

If Dack isn't holding up a "Lexi said yes" sign by the end of College GameDay, love is dead https://t.co/GcIqfiWBYk pic.twitter.com/I3yPRxwMnn — Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) September 28, 2019

The proposal sign was actually first noticed by GameDay host Rece Davis upon his arrival into Lincoln on early Saturday morning. Lambert is apparently not in attendance, but enlisted the help of his fellow Husker fans to pull off his audible. Davis' sneak preview, seen on Twitter, shows Lambert was feeling quite confident about his the incoming reply.

Good Morning from Lincoln! @CollegeGameDay we spread the love. Literally. Wait til the end pic.twitter.com/MM7pwARkWC — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) September 28, 2019

As the show went on, an increasing number of fans inquired about Lambert's pregame proposal, curious about Lexi's response.

Lexi, can we get Dack an answer? How much more sign time do you need? — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) September 28, 2019

Fortunately for a public on the edge of its seat, Lambert took to Twitter to announce that Lexi indeed said yes.

Nebraska may need an extra dose of Lambert's good fortunate to pull off a win tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Ohio State leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Huskers' lone win in the set coming in 2011. The Huskers did manage to keep things close last season in a 36-31 defeat in Columbus.

Either way, the new couple deserve big congratulations and a game ball for providing some positive content in a college football world that rarely thrives on romance.