College GameDay Reacts to the Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 30 2020
The first Presidential Debate aired last night and buddy, people were talking about it. Even people from the world of college football, where politics are usually completely off-limits, had some thoughts on the debate. Here's what ESPN's College GameDay crew had to say.
Kirk Herbstreit was "very concerned." For who, exactly? He didn't sound concerned four years ago.
Desmond Howard just didn't like all the interruptions.
David Pollack wanted also wanted some more order. These guys have obviously gotten used to the respectful, colorful debate of College GameDay.
Maria Taylor kept it simple.
Chris Fowler kept it #spon.
As for Lee Corso, the beloved college football personality may be the smartest of us all.
Contributor Tom Rinaldi is also not on Twitter, but it felt like he was at the debate in spirit because many people were in tears by the time it ended. Just remember to vote when the election comes to your city!