College Football Week 8 Picks By Kyle Koster | Oct 16 2019

Season Records: Koster 40-28; Giuffa 36-32; Phillips 34-34; McKeone 34-34

Baylor (+3.5) at Oklahoma State

McKeone: Baylor got lucky last week and Oklahoma State has been competitive all year. The Cowboys will take them down at home. Oklahoma State 35, Baylor 30

Koster: Matt Rhule's stock is rising and you can expect his name to be connected to every open and soon-to-be-open NFL job. He's piloted the Bears to an undefeated season thus far, but the surprise run comes to an end this weekend, stampeded by Chuba Hubbard. Oklahoma State 30, Baylor 19

Phillips: Baylor is unbeaten, but Oklahoma State is the better team. I'm rolling with the better team at home this weekend. Oklahoma State 34, Baylor 28

Arizona State (+14) at Utah

McKeone: The Utes have been on a roll recently, but this seems like too big of a line for a squad that lost to USC less than a month ago. Utah 38, Arizona State 28

Koster: This line stinks to high heaven if for no other reason than Herm Edwards' insane ability to get his team to play one-score games. The Sun Devils have a magic thing going lately and freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels continue to improve and make huge plays in crunch-time situations. Arizona State 27, Utah 24

Phillips: Absolutely hate this line. Utah is the better team but Arizona State figures out how to hang around in games. Utah wins but won't cover. Utah 31, Arizona State 27

Michigan (+9) at Penn State

McKeone: Penn State has won games in every which way this season, and from how this season has gone, Michigan is more likely to roll over than pull off the upset in Happy Valley. But they'll get enough going on the ground to cover. Penn State 27, Michigan 20

Koster: A night white-out game in Happy Valley is like walking into a buzzsaw and Jim Harbaugh's team has shown absolutely nothing to suggest its up to the task. At the same time, The Nittany Lions offense looked equally sluggish against Iowa, so we could be looking at a classic Big Ten-type affair. In that case, 9 points are plenty. Penn State 20, Michigan 14

Phillips: Tough to beat Penn State during a white out, I like the Lions this week but it'll be close. Penn State 24, Michigan 20

Temple (+7.5) at SMU

McKeone: Temple pulled off the upset last week. Can they do it again? I think they will. Temple 21, SMU 17

Koster: Want a somewhat controversial take? This is where College GameDay should be this week. Sonny Dykes has captured lightning in a bottle and has the Mustangs running hot. Let the good times roll and the points fly. SMU 55, Temple 45

Phillips: Sonny Dykes has SMU rolling and Temple is due for a letdown after a big upset win over Memphis last week. The Mustangs get it done at home this week. SMU 48, Temple 34

Oregon (-3) at Washington

McKeone: This should be a high-scoring affair, but Justin Herbert losing his favorite target and the Huskies' home field advantage will give us another big upset this week. Washington 45, Oregon 42

Koster: The Huskies are a complete mess but that means it's a put-up or shut-up scenario. Dangerous spot for the Ducks. Washington 22, Oregon 21

Phillips: Washington is probably the best team in the Pac-12, but the Huskies haven't played like it this year. This is the toughest road game on Oregon's schedule and I'm not sold on the toughness of Mario Cristobal's team. Give me U-Dub in a close one. Washington 35, Oregon 31

Tennessee (+35) at Alabama

McKeone: Tennessee has rebounded from a catastrophic start to the season, but it isn't nearly enough to cover against the Saban Death Star in Tuscaloosa. Alabama 48, Tennessee 7

Koster: Someone please stop me from doing what I'm about to do. For some reason, I believe Nick Saban takes his foot off the pedal and the backdoor flies open. Alabama 55, Tennessee 21

Phillips: This spread is absurd, which means Alabama will probably cover, right? Man that's a tough one to pass on, but I think the Tide cruises in the second half and gives up a few mercy scores. Bama wins but doesn't cover. Alabama 49, Tennessee 17

Clemson (-24.5) at Louisville

McKeone: Clemson played angry last week, and they'll continue to do so after watching LSU hop them in this week's AP rankings. Clemson 56, Louisville 10

Koster: Louisville's rush defense stinks but that could be a blessing here as a ground-control offense is applied. Trevor Lawrence is due for a breakout game but something tells me he'll have to wait a bit longer. This will be a game at halftime with the Cardinals hanging on for dear life down the stretch. Clemson 38, Louisville 21

Phillips: Louisville will keep this closer than it should be thanks to their home-field advantage. Clemson 38, Louisville 24

Ohio State (-28.5) at Northwestern

McKeone: Northwestern has kept it close against other ranked opponents, but they have no chance against a fresh Buckeyes team after their bye week, even if they're at home. Ohio State 49, Northwestern 13

Koster: Ohio State had a bye week to make its offensive even more fearsome. Truth be told they won't need to score much to win. The Wildcats may find the end zone. Or the uprights. Ohio State 42, Northwestern 2

Phillips: Ohio State is an absolute juggernaut and Northwestern will be completely overmatched. Ohio State 49, Northwestern 10

LSU (-19.5) at Mississippi State

McKeone: Joe Burrow is coming off a statement game and Mississippi State just lost to Tennessee. LSU 35, Mississippi State 3

Koster: The Tigers put up 42 on arguably the most athletic defense in the country. There exists, though, a chance for a hangover. Give me a few fumbles and a trick-play touchdown in the home team's favor. LSU 35, Missisippi State 21

Phillips: LSU is absolutely rolling, but I expect a little regression after an emotional, hard-fought win over Florida last week. The Tigers will win but it won't be as comfortable and you'd think. LSU 34, Mississippi State 20

Duke (+3.5) at Virginia

McKeone: This line is a bit confusing to me. Virginia is at home, but Duke has dominated in every win and nearly upset Pitt. They'll keep it rolling. Duke 27, Virginia 17

Koster: These are the games that make me miss New York City. Nothing like finding the worst possible bro bar to watch these two fanbases drink it all in. Virginia 22, Duke 13

Phillips: Two teams that aren't bad but aren't quite good enough. I like Virginia's defense more than Duke's offense, but Duke is 4-2-0 against the spread. Give me a close Cavaliers win. Virginia 24, Duke 21