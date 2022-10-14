College Football Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Week 7 of the college football season fast approaches. The Big Lead missed last week but everyone missteps sometimes. Best to just get back on the horse and get after it. So let's do just that.
No. 10 PENN STATE (+7) over No. 7 MICHIGAN
What an electric matchup for the Big Noon game. Penn State is going to have a hard time earning the upset here because Jim Harbaugh defends his home turf like few other coaches in the Big Ten, but that seven-point line is a bit too juicy for our liking. A quality affair for the early window that will come down to the wire. Michigan 21, Penn State 17
No. 3 ALABAMA (-7.5) over No. 6 TENNESSEE
Tennessee has been awesome this year. They haven't played a team like Alabama. The general viewing population is low on the Crimson Tide after a relatively weak showing last weekend, which means Nick Saban is going to bust out the big guns. Regardless of whether Bryce Young plays, 'Bama won't have trouble here. Alabama 38, Tennessee 20
No. 18 SYRACUSE (-3.5) over No. 15 NC STATE
Syracuse has been a great story this season but their primary advantage going into this week is a healthy signal-caller. That and homefield should win the day as the Orange Cinderella story continues. For now. Syracuse 25, NC State 17
No. 4 CLEMSON (-3.5) over FLORIDA STATE
Florida State usually plays Clemson competitively but the formula last weekend for the Tigers seems to be what they're working on this year-- a lackluster first half followed by excellent halftime adjustments that ends in a win against teams with lesser talent. Such is the case here, although the Seminoles will keep it closer than BC did. Clemson 34, Florida State 28
No. 7 USC (+3.5) over No. 20 UTAH
Caleb Williams has been fun to watch this season and this line feels like it favors Utah's homefield advantage a bit too much. An upset will feel in the cards until USC pulls away at the end here, and even if they don't all they gotta do is keep it close to cover. Not a tall order. USC 28, Utah 24
No. 13 TCU (-4) over No. 8 OKLAHOMA
We bet against TCU a few weeks ago and were embarrassingly wrong. Not this time! TCU 34, Oklahoma 29
IOWA STATE (+17) over No. 22 TEXAS
Texas blew Oklahoma out of the water last week and thus are rewarded with a substantial line against a pretty weak Iowa State offense. But the Cyclones' stingy defense and the emotional comedown that is inevitable after a huge rivalry week will combine to keep this closer than it should be until the very end. Texas 22, Iowa State 9
No. 24 ILLINOIS (+6.5) over MINNESOTA
B1G Football? B1G Football. Minnesota 13, Illinois 12
No. 9 OLE MISS (-14) over AUBURN
Auburn has been horrific ATS this year and also just hasn't been very good in general. Ole Miss will cruise here. Ole Miss 32, Auburn 15
VANDERBILT (+38) over No. 1 GEORGIA
We are undefeated this year picking Georgia's opponents ATS when they're favored by 20 or more. No reason to get off that gravy train because the logic remains-- the Bulldogs will dominate from the first snap and gradually let their foot off the gas because they have their sights set on much bigger things than beating Vandy by 40. Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 8