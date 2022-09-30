College Football Week 5 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread
Welcome back to The Big Lead's weekly picks column, College Football Edition. Liam McKeone and Ryan Phillips' first foray into the realm was a gigantic success that is surely an indication of things to come rather than "beginner's luck "or anything like that. The two look forward to another week of successful picks and victory laps as they build on their 7-3 record.
No. 7 KENTUCKY (+6.5) over No. 14 OLE MISS
A crucial battle between two top-15 teams, this is the Wildcats' biggest test to date and figures to be the real measure of how legitimate their surprising season has been. Ole Miss is a frightening team when the ground game gets going. But Kentucky's Cinderalla story isn't over yet. Kentucky 32, Ole Miss 29
No. 15 WASHINGTON (-3) over UCLA
This is going to be quite the offensive showdown as Chip Kelly's Bruins go up against a Washington squad that is superseding expectations with each passing week. But the Huskies are our pick because their weapons are ever-so-slightly more dangerous. Hammer the over. Washington 51, UCLA 42
No. 2 ALABAMA (-17) over No. 20 ARKANSAS
This is one of those Alabama games where you wonder if the cracks will start to show. If this year's Crimson Tide squad isn't quite as dominant as it normally is. That maybe, just maybe, they'll be giving someone else a chance for SEC supremacy. And nearly every time that happens, Nick Saban stomps the other team into the ground. This will be no different. Alabama 40, Arkansas 17
MISSOURI (+28) over No. 1 GEORGIA
Once again, the Bulldogs are utterly massive favorites against an unranked opponent. And once again, we point to the Bulldogs' tendency to take the foot off the gas when they get up by a few scores as reason to doubt their ability to cover. We were right last week when they played Kent State. We will be right again as Missouri falls behind early without Luther Burden but creeps into a backdoor cover by the end of the fourth. Georgia 38, Missouri 13
No. 18 OKLAHOMA (-6.5) over TCU
A tale as old as time here. TCU is feeling good after a statement win over SMU and will welcome the Sooners with open arms, ready for a battle. Oklahoma will be unfazed by the challenge and smack around the Horned Frogs until the whistle blows. No upset here. Oklahoma 34, TCU 20
IOWA (+10.5) over No. 4 MICHIGAN
Iowa has not been kind to top-tier teams over the years and this week should be no different. Michigan should come away with a win, but the Wolverines will also have issues in their first road game. Iowa's offense is atrocious though and it's doubtful Kirk Ferentz's bunch will be able to pull the upset. Michigan 21, Iowa 17
No. 23 FLORIDA STATE (-7) over No, 22 WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman should keep his squad in this game, but playing at home is likely to push Florida State over the top. The Seminoles are getting great play from junior quarterback Jordan Travis, and the offense is currently humming. Wake couldn't stop Clemson, it's doubtful the Demon Deacons can stop FSU. Florida State 35, Wake Forest 27
No. 5 CLEMSON (-6.5) over No. 10 NC STATE
Clemson survived against Wake Forest and has an even tougher test this week. This would be an enormous win for NC State on the road against a top five team. I just can't see it happening. Clemson is too talented, though the Wolfpack will make this a test. Clemson 38, NC State 31
No. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE (+2.5) over No. 16 BAYLOR
Baylor's offense hasn't been great this season despite averaging 40.5 points per game. Oklahoma State has beat up on bad competition, averaging 51.7 points per game and racking up 511.3 yards of offense per contest. Expect a tight game, but give the edge to the Cowboys. Oklahoma State 34, Baylor 27
USC (-25.5) over ARIZONA STATE
This is a huge spread for a conference game but circumstances make it hard for me to pick the Sun Devils. USC is coming off its worst offensive performance of the Lincoln Riley Era and Caleb Williams' worst college game. The offense has to be ticked off and ready to prove itself this week. Meanwhile, Arizona State is a lost program right now, sitting at 1-3 and having just fired Herm Edwards. The situation is ripe for a blowout at the Coliseum. USC 56, Arizona State 17