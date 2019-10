College Football Week 2 Television Schedule By The Big Lead | Sep 04 2019

Imagine wanting to watch some college football games this weekend on your television. Now imagine if the entire schedule was available at your finger tips.

Here are the start times and channel listings for Week 2 of the season.

Friday

William & Mary at Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Wake Forest at Rice | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Marshall at Boise State | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Sacramento State at Arizona State | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Saturday

Ohio at Pitt | 11 a.m. | ACC Network

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

UAB at Akron | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Kennesaw State at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Rutgers at Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1

Syracuse at Maryland | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Army at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

Cincinnati at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | ABC

West Virginia at Missouri | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 . Charleston Southern at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | FSN

Southern at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Western Carolina at N.C. State | 12:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Northern Illinois at Utah | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Lafayette at Monmouth (FCS) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Mars Hill at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Fordham at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

South Florida at Georgia Tech | 2 p.m. | ACC Network

Howard at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Miami (OH) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Central Arkansas at Austin Peay | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Louisiana Tech | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Richmond at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Nebraska at Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Central Michigan at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Eastern Illinois at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas A&M at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Southern Illinois at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | FLOSPORTS

North Dakota at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at Baylor | 4 p.m. | Fox Networks

New Mexico State at Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Murray State at Georgia | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Western Illinois at Colorado State | 4 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

Southeastern Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

San Diego State at UCLA | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Northern Colorado at Washington State | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

UL Monroe at Florida State | 5 p.m. | ACC Network

Southern Utah at Northern Iowa | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

North Carolina A&T at Duke | 6 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Maine at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Virginia Union at Hampton | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Shaw at Campbell | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana College at Stetson | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Jackson State at South Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Western Kentucky at Florida International | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UCF at Florida Atlantic | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

North Texas at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

BYU at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Kansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | PPV (Click here)

McNeese State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Incarnate Word | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Mississippi Valley State at Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Jacksonville State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Long Island at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Tulane at Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

UT Martin at Florida | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

LSU at Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Western Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Buffalo at Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Nevada at Oregon | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Liberty at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Stony Brook at Utah State | 7:30 p.m. | Facebook

Morehead State at Illinois State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Shorter at East Tennessee State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPN3

Miami at North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

UTEP at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FSN

Tulsa at San Jose State | 9 p.m. | ESPN3

Arkansas State at UNLV | 10 p.m. | Facebook/Stadium

Minnesota at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

California at Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Stanford at Southern California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10:45 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Oregon State at Hawai’i | 11:59 p.m. | Spectrum Sports