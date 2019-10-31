College Football Teams on Upset Watch in Week 10 By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 31 2019 Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

We've reached double digits in terms of college football weeks. It means we've reached the latter stages of football's all-too-short time among us, but hey...at least it means Christmas is coming right?

First, we have Halloween to celebrate, though, and it could get pretty spooky for these teams this weekend...

Michigan (@ Maryland, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC)

Winning last week's rivalry game with Notre Dame perhaps bought Harbaugh some time in Ann Arbor. But Wolverine fans have seen this kind of faux signature victory before. A big win like that means nothing if you follow it up with a heartbreaking loss later on. That happened in 2016, when UM used a win over No. 8 Wisconsin to propel themselves into the second slot in the polls, and then fell to a four-loss Iowa team. They began 2017 by topping Florida, but lost to an unranked Michigan State team a few weeks later. Their margin for error is already minuscule if they want to go to a major bowl, and the Wolverines can't afford to take the Terps lightly.

SMU (@ Memphis, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ET, ABC)

This is, bar none, Southern Methodist's biggest football game since the famed "Pony Express" days. It's a big enough deal to warrant ABC's Saturday prime time spot. The fall of Boise State has put the Mustangs in charge of their own destiny, as they currently stand as the Group of Five's top-ranked squad, in the driver's seat for a New Year's Six bowl. But they were thrust into prime time for a good reason: Memphis is equally as dangerous and know how to disrupt an opponent's gameplan. They were the team that gave UCF's AAC dynasty the biggest run for its money, and the past four seasons have seen them earn victories over ranked foes from Navy, Houston, and UCLA. Frankly, the AAC's biggest flaw could be that their elite competition keeps eating each other alive.

Oregon (@ USC, Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET, Fox)

Good thing it's Halloween, because the Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes rose from the dead last week. Oregon's opening weekend loss to Auburn has dropped in quality over the past few weeks, but a pair of consecutive wins over competition from the Evergreen State has flown the Ducks, leaders of the conference's North Division, back into consideration. A visit to Los Angeles will likely provide the biggest test they'll face prior to the Pac-12 title game. In fact, with USC leading the South Division, this well could be a preview of the conference final. USC, meanwhile, has been the definition of a Jekyll and Hyde team. It was they who dealt Utah their only loss of the year thus far, but they've also lost to BYU, and Fresno State kept things much closer than they should have. If the good doctor shows up on Saturday, the Ducks could be crying foul back to Eugene.