College Football TV Schedule For This Weekend By Kyle Koster | Oct 07 2019 Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Two major battles highlight this weekend's college football slate. Florida looks to continue its torrid play against sudden offensive powerhouse LSU. The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry game has a special amount of juice. Here is the complete college football television schedule.

Wednesday

Appalachian State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday

Syracuse at N.C. State | 8 p.m. | ESPN

UL Monroe at Texas State | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday

Colorado State at New Mexico | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 20 Virginia at Miami | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Colorado at No. 13 Oregon | 10 p.m. | FS1

Saturday

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (Dallas, TX) | 12 p.m. | FOX

Mississippi State at Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois | 12 p.m. | ABC

Maryland at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 23 Memphis at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Toledo at Bowling Green | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Duke | 12:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Ball State at Eastern Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Old Dominion at Marshall | 2:30 p.m. | Stadium

New Mexico State at Central Michigan | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Kent State at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Northern Illinois at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State | 3:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

BYU at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UConn at Tulane | 3:45 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor | 4 p.m. | FS1

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa State at West Virginia | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

UNLV at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

San Jose State at Nevada | 4 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

UAB at UTSA | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Army at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | Stadium

UMass at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

North Texas at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | Stadium on Facebook

Ole Miss at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Charlotte at Florida International | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Fresno State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Southern California at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Nebraska at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Arkansas at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Navy at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU | 8 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Hawai'i at No. 14 Boise State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Wyoming at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Washington at Arizona | 11 p.m. | FS1