Sep 10 2019

On paper, this appears to be one of the weakest slate of games in a long, long time. That probably means there will be upsets galore and dozens of thrilling finishes because you cannot predict this wacky sport. Here is the college football television schedule for Week 3.

Friday, Sept. 13

North Carolina at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas at Boston College | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 20 Washington State at Houston (NRG Stadium) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Chattanooga at Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kansas State at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Furman at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

N.C. State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | FS1

Eastern Michigan at Illinois | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 21 Maryland at Temple | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

The Citadel at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Air Force at Colorado | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Florida Atlantic at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Akron at Central Michigan | 3 p.m. | ESPN+ East Carolina at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Memphis at South Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Army at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Stanford at No. 17 UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Southern California at BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Georgia Southern at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UNLV at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Oklahoma State at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | FOX

Louisville at Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | Stadium

Bethune-Cookman at Miami | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at California | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Idaho State at No. 11 Utah | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Cal Poly at Oregon State | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Wyoming | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

UMass at Charlotte | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Miss at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Buffalo at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at South Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Ohio at Marshall | 6:30 p.m. | Facebook . New Hampshire at Florida International | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas State at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Georgia State at Western Michigan | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Duke at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | Facebook

Kent State at No. 8 Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Weber State at Nevada | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

TCU at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Florida State at No. 25 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas Southern at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Hawai’i at No. 23 Washington | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Missouri State at Tulane | 8 p.m. | ESPN3

Northern Illinois at Nebraska | 8 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State at New Mexico State | 8 p.m.

No. 12 Texas vs. Rice (NRG Stadium) | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA | 8 p.m. | FOX

Portland State at No. 22 Boise State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana at No. 15 Oregon | 10:45 p.m. | Pac-12 Network