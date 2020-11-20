The College Football Playoff Selection Committee Is Stupidly Insisting on Meeting in Person
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20, 2020, 5:48 PM EST
The College Football Playoff selection committee announced its COVID-19 protocols on Friday. While it makes sense to take those precautions, the fact that the committee still insists on meeting in person during a global pandemic is pretty ridiculous.
This makes absolutely no sense. I know a lot of the committee's members are older, but has no one told them about Zoom?
If your response is that these discussions are too nuanced to have in a virtual setting, I'd point to the fact that the Supreme Court held virtual hearings during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Yeah, even that institution seemed to figure this out yet somehow the college football guys can't.
This is essentially a free vacation to Grapevine, Texas for the CFP selection committee members and apparently they're just going to take it, damn the potential hiccups. That continental breakfast must be to die for. This all just seems monumentally stupid and entirely pointless.
Stay home, hold your meetings online and, if you want, break off into separate chats to talk trash about the other committee members. In other words, do what the rest of us have been doing at work for the past nine months.