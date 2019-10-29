College Football Week 10 Picks By Kyle Koster | Oct 29 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Season records: Koster 50-37; Giuffra 43-35; Phillips 43-44; McKeone 44-43

Oregon (-5.5) at USC

Koster: Oregon has played two very physical games in a row and needed late heroics to pull out both. Kedon Slovis has grabbed the reins of the USC starting quarterback job and proved himself to be capable. Clay Helton has his guys playing with passion and they were able to beat the Pac-12's other best team, Utah, at home earlier this year. Will be a war. Oregon 29, USC 24

McKeone: USC has looked pretty good these past couple of weeks, and home-field should allow them to cover, but Oregon's talent is too much to overcome. Oregon 31, USC 27

Phillips: USC has been fantastic at home during Clay Helton's entire tenure. While I don't think the Trojans win this weekend, they will make this one close. A late field goal helps the Ducks stave off an upset. Oregon 34, USC 31

Giuffra: USC is too hot and cold for my palate. Even though they are better at home, Oregon is rolling on offense right now. Oregon 38, USC 30

Michigan (-18.5) at Maryland

Koster: Jim Harbaugh's team has looked damn good over the last six quarters. A powerful rushing attack embarrassed Notre Dame and the Terrapins are a revolving door on defense. Bad recipe. Michigan 45, Maryland 6

McKeone: Coming off their biggest win of the season, Michigan should handle a tumbling Maryland team with ease. Michigan 38, Maryland 14

Phillips: Michigan is coming off a huge victory over Notre Dame and riding high, that momentum will carry through this week. Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Giuffra: Since an early-season upset of a bad Syracuse team, Maryland has shown its true colors. How do you lose to Indiana and Temple in the same season? This isn't college basketball, people. Michigan 35, Maryland 10

Georgia (-6) at Florida

Koster: The Bulldogs have been sleepwalking against inferior competition. A festive outdoor party will be a smelling salt, but the offense will still struggle to put points up in bunches. Take the points and pray. Georgia 24, Florida 20

McKeone: Neither of these teams have looked perfect of late, but I believe in Florida more than I believe in Georgia. Florida 27, Georgia 20

Phillips: Georgia has played down to its competition lately and has an offense that is completely sputtering. For some reason I trust the Bulldogs to bounce back here. This is for first place in the SEC East so it should be a battle. Georgia 31, Florida 24

Giuffra: Florida's defense has looked legit while Georgia's offense has disappeared recently. This game is always a toss-up on a neutral field, but I'm giving Florida the edge based on it simply looking better built for this kind of game. Florida 27, Georgia 24

Utah (-3.5) at Washington

Koster: The Utes are such fun to watch. They suffocate teams and refuse to let them breathe. The Huskies are in for a torture chamber and another late heartbreak. Utah 14, Washington 10

McKeone: Utah is rolling, but Washington put up a good fight against Oregon last week. This one will be close, but the Utes will prevail. Utah 34, Washington 33

Phillips: Utah is playing as well as any team west of the Mississippi but it's tough playing at Washington, even though the Huskies are having a down year. I see this as a battle to the end. Utah 28, Washington 27

Giuffra: Washington is a tough place to play and Utah has gotten used to the comfort of home, with three of its last four games there. But their defense (not offense) travels well and they'll hold Washington's erratic offense down enough to cover. Utah 30, Washington 18

SMU (+6) at Memphis

Koster: SMU hasn't let me down yet this year. This should be a fun time but I am so sick of hearing how either of these teams can hang with the Ohio States of the world. No offense. SMU 40, Memphis 38

McKeone: SMU for the CFP! SMU 45, Memphis 42

Phillips: Rolling with the Mustangs this week as Sonny Dykes has them playing some excellent football. SMU 45, Memphis 42

Giuffra: How can you not take six points when a team averages 43 points and 202 rushing yards per game? You can't. SMU 38, Memphis 34

Kansas State (-5.5) at Kansas

Koster: The Wildcats scored arguably the most impressive win of the year by going on a 41-6 run against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are notoriously unreliable. Throw out the records when these two teams play, but go with the proven entity, even if there's a fear of an emotional letdown. Kansas State 27, Kansas 18

McKeone: Kansas State gave us a big upset last week, but this time the Jayhawks will come out amped at home for the big rivalry game and pull off the upset. Kansas 35, Kansas State 30

Phillips: Kansas State is coming off a huge emotional win, which usually signals a letdown. I'm not buying it, give me the Wildcats over the Jayhawks this week. Kansas State 28, Kansas 21

Giuffra: Doesn't Kansas suck at football? Oh, they've actually beaten a few teams this year? Don't care and neither does K-State. Kansas State 30, Kansas 10

Virginia Tech (+17) at Notre Dame

Koster: Everyone is entitled to one bad game, right? Brian Kelly needs to burn that footage and move on. And I think they will. Notre Dame 55, Virginia Tech 20

McKeone: This will be a much-needed rebound week for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 21

Phillips: There's no way Notre Dame doesn't bounce back after that horrific loss at Michigan. The Irish looked like they were sleepwalking in that one and Brian Kelly won't allow that to happen again. Notre Dame 49, Virginia Tech 17

Giuffra: Notre Dame was exposed in sloppy conditions against Michigan. I don't expect that to continue in the comfort of home. Notre Dame 37, Virginia Tech 10

Miami (+4) at Florida State

Koster: Remember when this was the sexiest game on the college football slate? Fun times. Extremely sad for whatever side loses. Florida State 35, Miami 17

McKeone: Florida State resembled a football team last week, but I can't bring myself to bet on them, even at home. Miami 21, Florida State 17

Phillips: Is this the ultimate "who cares" game this season? Both teams stink but Florida State is at home and whipped Syracuse last week. Florida State 31, Miami 24

Giuffra: I'll keep saying it until it changes: Is Willie Taggart still the head coach at Florida State? Ok, cool. Miami 24, Florida State 20

West Virginia (+18) at Baylor

Koster: I've picked West Virginia like four times this year and lost them all. Dead to me. Baylor 44, West Virginia 21

McKeone: This line feels a bit big for what's generally been an unimpressive Baylor team, but they'll take care of business, even if the Mountaineers cover. Baylor 38, West Virginia 27

Phillips: Baylor needs to start having some respect attached to its name. Bears roll again this week against a shaky West Virginia team. Baylor 42, West Virginia 21

Giuffra: Gonna be honest, haven't seen West Virginia play this year. But I have seen Baylor, and they're back in terms of their offensive attack. Baylor 41, West Virginia 20

Northwestern (+12.5) at Indiana

Koster: Find me a more hilarious division than the Big Ten West. You can't. Indiana 23, Northwestern 14

McKeone: This will be the B1G game to end all B1G games. Northwestern 13, Indiana 8

Phillips: My alma mater just went on the road and somehow beat Nebraska, and could be staring a nine-win season in the face. These kinds of things are unheard of in Hoosier-land. This week Indiana faces a terrible Northwestern team at home. While I'd love to pick them to cover, that's a huge number and Indiana football can't have nice things. Indiana 31, Northwestern 24

Giuffra: Northwestern and Rutgers are the worst teams in college football. Although it's a big line, give me the team with something to play for at home. Indiana 27, Northwestern 10