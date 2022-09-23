College Football Week 4 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread
The fourth week of the college football season fast approaches, yet it's never too late to get into the picks and predictions game. This surely comes as great news to all those who follow The Big Lead's weekly NFL picks (sorry about last week, by the way).
So, here they are. Our Week 4 college football picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE (-18.5) over WISCONSIN
Ohio State dropped 77 points last week and 45 the week before. The offense is not a problem, as expected. The defense, though, has been surprisingly stingy. Wisconsin struggles to put up points on the best of days. The Buckeyes will roll once again. Ohio State 51, Wisconsin 20
TEXAS TECH (+6.5) over TEXAS
Texas is a better team but they'll be playing in Lubbock with Texas Tech coming off a pretty brutal and preventable loss last week against N.C. State. The line feels too big for a rivalry game. Texas will come out ahead but it'll come down to the wire. Texas 30, Texas Tech 28
KENT STATE (+46) over GEORGIA
The top-ranked Bulldogs aren't going to have any trouble against Kent State but they haven't put up massive point totals the likes of which the spread would suggest against lesser competition this year. Georgia is in it for the long haul and probably won't keep piling it on once the game is in hand. The outcome is never in doubt but Kent State has a shot to cover here, if only because Georgia will get bored with a game over in the first 15 minutes. Georgia 45, Kent State 6
TENNESSEE (-10.5) over FLORIDA
One of the few matchups between ranked teams this week, the biggest question surrounding this game is whether Florida can do enough in the passing game to keep up with a high-scoring Tennessee offense. The Volunteers' defense is feisty and will make life difficult for the Gators in the trenches, which is where they've made their money thus far. Tennessee will pull away late after a few bad Florida turnovers. Tennessee 38, Florida 27
ARKANSAS (+2.5) over TEXAS A&M
Another battle between nationally-ranked teams, it seems Vegas doesn't think very highly of the Razorbacks. We disagree. The one-two punch of Raheim Sanders and KJ Jefferson Arkansas boasts will roll over the Aggies and make everyone respect the Razorbacks just a bit more. Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 20
KANSAS STATE (13.5) over OKLAHOMA
Kansas State has the 12th-ranked defense in the nation and while we think Oklahoma will win this one, it will be closer than the spread. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has looked excellent so far, but he'll face a strong test against the Wildcats. Oklahoma 31, Kansas State 21
MICHIGAN (-16.5) over MARYLAND
No. 4 Michigan will play a Power 5 opponent for the first time this season after bulldozing the competition the past three weeks. Don't expect much more resistance this week. The Wolverines are averaging 53.4 points per game, and Maryland hasn't faced much competition thus far. Michigan's defense should be able to get to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, which will likely spell a long day for Tua's younger bro at the Big House. Michigan 49, Maryland 21
CLEMSON (-7.5) over WAKE FOREST
Clemson is ranked No. 5 but has been a bit underwhelming so far this year. Still, the Tigers' superior talent should lead to a solid win over a 21st-ranked Wake Forest team that struggled against Vanderbilt and almost lost to Liberty last week. Clemson 35, Wake Forest 24
OREGON STATE (+6.5) over USC
Lincoln Riley has the Trojans humming on offense and the defense leads the nation in turnovers with 10. That said, playing a late-night game in Corvallis is never an easy task and the Beavers actually look pretty good this season. Expect the Trojans to pull out a close one thanks to a great performance from Caleb Williams. It will be Riley's stiffest test so far. USC 31, Oregon State 27
WASHINGTON STATE (+7) over OREGON
Oregon hammered BYU in Week 3 but should face a must tougher test against a really good Washington State defense that is only surrendering 12.7 points per game. Bo Nix is easily rattled, so don't be surprised if he struggles in Pullman. And don't be shocked if the Cougars take this one. Washington State 24, Oregon 21