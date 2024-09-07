College Football Fans Were Not Being Nice to Michigan During Texas Game
Put faith in preseason polls at your own risk. Some teams are better than their ranking suggests, others are overrated. That’s evident in college football’s biggest game of the week right now as No. 3 Texas is rolling against the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, leading 24-3 at halftime.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is rolling. He went 18-of-26 in the opening half for 203 yards and two touchdowns. His leading receiver has been tight end Gunnar Helm, who has 76 yards, six catches and a touchdown. The Longhorns defense has been a force, holding Michigan quarterback Davis Warren to just 49 yards and an interception.
Despite injuries in the running back room, the Longhorns have been far better on the ground than Michigan, which wasn’t a widely predicted outcome entering Saturday. Sure, Texas was the favorite, but the Wolverines love to establish the run. Nonetheless, Texas has 76 total rushing yards on 19 attempts, while Michigan has managed just 39 yards on 10 carries.
With two quarters left and the unpredictable nature of college football, Michigan still has a shot at making this a game. But that won’t happen if the passing attack doesn’t find a spark. Gone are the days of J.J. McCarthy taking snaps, so Warren or Alex Orji must step up and turn this game around.
If unable to do so, the blowout could become even more lopsided.