College Football Fans Roast Colorado After Horrid First Half Against Nebraska
Nebraska is one-half away from securing revenge over Colorado after last season's defeat on the road. The Cornhuskers have jumped out to a 28-0 lead while battering the Buffaloes' offensive line and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola is passing with flying colors in his first appearance under college football's bright lights, with 126 passing yards and a touchdown to open the half.
Though the scoreboard doesn't suggest it, Colorado's defense has played better than one would assume. Offensively it has been a nightmare. Sanders has 129 passing yards and an interception that was returned for a score, giving Nebraska a 14-0 advantage. The rushing attack has been nonexistent, totaling -17 yards since college statistics count losses forced by sacks against rushing yards.
Nebraska has cruised due to dominant play in the trenches and the trajectory of the first half suggests the blowout will continue in the second half if Colorado can't give Sanders time to throw.
Nebraska had seven sacks in this game last season. The difference is Raiola's poise compared to 2023 starter Jeff Sims, who struggled immensely. The Cornhusker offense is receiving what is essentially run support in baseball from its defense. Time will tell if Nebraska can slam the door in the second half and cruise to a victory.