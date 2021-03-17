College Basketball Players Are Rebelling Against the NCAA on the Eve of March Madness
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 17, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT
On the eve of the 2021 NCAA Tournament a number of college basketball players are drawing attention to the name, image, likeness battle brewing beneath the surface of college athletics. Led by Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, several players voiced their opinions on Twitter using the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty.
Baker kicked things off:
Bohannon followed him:
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers joined in shortly after:
Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. joined his teammate Baker:
As did center Myles Johnson:
Colorado guard McKinley Wright thanked Baker and Bohannon for starting the movement:
Virginia Tech forward Cordell Pemsl joined in as well:
Plenty of other college athletes joined in, telling their stories. Like this one, which is crazy:
This is a bold stance from athletes on the eve of the biggest event in college sports. The NCAA Tournament will commence Thursday night and these players just ensured the name, image, likeness debate will be part of the conversation.
Good for them.