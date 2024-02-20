College Basketball Handshake Line Brawl Between Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas A&M-Commerce beat Incarnate Word, 76-72, in overtime on Monday. In the handshake line following the game a fight broke out. And that turned into a full scale college basketball brawl that briefly spilled into the stands and took an extremely long time to actually break up. At least one fan and one team manager was hurt during the melee. Here's the full video.
Exact details are sparse so we'll have to wait to see who the teams or the Southland Conference end up suspending and for how long. However, we can say with some certainty that some players were very, very mad.
Three players that stand out in this clip are Incarnate Word's #'s 8, 9 and 10. Sophmore Marcus Glover, Junior Elijah Dukes and Junior Josiah Hammons all had to be held back multiple times in this video. Hammons can be seen being tackled by teammates near the end of the clip. Though it's hard to see if anyone of them actuall threw a punch. The entire scene was just a mess.