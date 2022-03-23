Colin Cowherd: Tyreek Hill Made a Bad Decision Leaving Chiefs
The whirlwind NFL offseason continued in force today as the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The deal came out of nowhere. The initial report that Hill was given permission to seek a trade and the report announcing where he was going came an hour apart. It's obviously a big deal, too. Hill's absence will completely change how Patrick Mahomes operates but gives Kansas City a boatload of draft picks to load up on talent for cheap. The Dolphins have a shiny new toy whose talents are significant enough to potentially alter the trajectory of Tua Tagovailoa's career.
It also changes the AFC playoff picture, perhaps significantly. We've never seen a Mahomes-led offense operate without Hill stretching the field for an entire season. Colin Cowherd, fresh off breaking the news of the transaction to Chiefs superfan Nick Wright, discussed the trade on The Herd and expressed his belief that it was a big mistake by Hill.
Everything he says here is correct. Hill was perennially at the forefront of everyone's mind when he was catching passes from Mahomes and racking up playoff wins. He's currently 10th in the postseason reception rankings and could jump into the top five with one more deep playoff run. In his five years lining up alongside Mahomes, Hill averaged 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns per season. Those are absurd numbers, and they are numbers that will be hard to touch with a lesser quarterback running an unproven offense.
Now, does Hill regret this decision? Certainly not right now, and maybe not ever. He signed a contract that will pay him a guaranteed $75 million in a state with zero income tax. He'll be the undisputed top receiver for a team with fairly low expectations even after the trade. If he stinks next year, nobody will really care and he still gets paid. If he's great, everybody will be impressed about how he made do with Tagovailoa and he still gets paid.
From a legacy standpoint, the only way Hill doesn't suffer is if he continues to put up elite production and gets the Dolphins to survive until late January. That's not likely. He could've made less money while continuing to compete for championships and putting up historical statlines in Kansas City. But he doesn't want to do that, clearly. He made his choice.