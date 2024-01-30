Colin Cowherd Blasts 'Lonely Insecure Men' Angry About Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in Super Bowl XLVIII this weekend and Taylor Swift was there cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce. As has been the case all season, the broadcast showed her during the game, then the couple celebrated on the field afterwards. As per usual, a lot of people voiced their displeasure with Swift being at the game. On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd annihilated those people with one of the best segments in the history of his show.
Cowherd slowly and methodically tore apart the "lonely, insecure men" who are so angry about Swift being on the screens for a whopping 25 seconds out of a three-hour game. It truly was a Cowherd masterclass.
Watch:
I'm not exaggerating when I say that might be the best segment Cowherd has ever done. He came armed with facts and compared Swift to other celebrities who get plastered on screens while we celebrate. And, in the end, he's right: Judge people by the silly stuff that bothers them. When he gets on a roll in a deep, tight segment like this there is no one better in the world of sports talk radio.
Cowherd was cooking in this one. And he knocked it out of the park.