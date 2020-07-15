Colin Cowherd's List of QBs Who Can Win a Super Bowl Doesn't Include Dak Prescott
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 15 2020
Colin Cowherd doesn't believe Dak Prescott can lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl title. On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd listed 11 quarterbacks he thinks can win a championship, Prescott was not among them.
Check it out:
The list is a bit off for me. Matt Ryan almost won a Super Bowl a few years ago, but I'm not sure he can now. Jared Goff led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, but was awful and has struggled ever since. I'm taking both of those guys off my list and, yes, I would add Prescott. I think he's a borderline guy.
Cowherd also believes a quarterback has to be able to put points on the board to win a championship. He claimed, "There are no 17-14 Super Bowls." Yeah, I mean there hasn't been a low-scoring Super Bowl since ... (checks notes) ... 2019. Although, to be fair to Cowherd, the score in that one was 13-3, not 17-14, so he's technically correct.
Do I think Prescott is among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL? No. But with a good team around him he'd be fully capable of putting together a good stretch of games during a playoff run. Hell, Eli Manning was an entire average quarterback throughout his long career and he was able to make championship runs twice during his career. Cowherd similarly dismisses what Nick Foles did for the Eagles because he didn't play a full season, but once a team is in the postseason, all a quarterback has to do is get hot.
I do agree there are a limited number of quarterbacks who could actually win Super Bowls, but some of Cowherd's picks here are off.