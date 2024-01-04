Colin Cowherd: Mike McCarthy is Like a Great TV Series With a Bad Finale
By Liam McKeone
It's been a while since we've had a good, high-quality Colin Cowherd metaphor to mull so it was welcome news to see this come across the desk. On Thursday, The Herd primarily discussed the upcoming NFL coaching carousel with Week 18 and then Black Monday around the corner. Mike McCarthy's name came up-- not because he is truly in danger of getting canned, but because the Dallas Cowboys might be in the mix for an upgrade if they falter and flop out of the playoffs for the third year in a row.
Cowherd described the Cowboys coach as a great television series that you enjoy up until a bad finale that leaves a bad taste in your mouth about the whole thing.
It is admittedly shocking how little of this five-minute video is dedicated to explaining what he means but it is, once again, on the nose. What a great way to describe McCarthy. You're loving what you're seeing for months and months but he fails to land the plane and you wonder what it was all for.
That has been the story with McCarthy for years. He is not getting unfairly labeled here. Every time he gets all the way to the finish line and then trips and falls flat on his face. The Dak Prescott spike debacle that ended Dallas' season in 2021-22 wasn't quite as bad as the end of Game Of Thrones but man, was it close.
I guess that's where you can split hairs a bit. Sometimes a television program has such a catastrophic finale that it ruins the show forever. McCarthy hasn't really had that kind of performance. His team never full-on collapses to a degree that it's embarrassing. They just struggle and then he makes a boneheaded decision that sinks them. It's probably more like The Sopranos, to borrow another HBO hit. That's why McCarthy keeps coming back and getting a job, despite the failure that comes at the end.
Maybe this will be the year that breaks this habit. It's certainly his best shot with the Cowboys. Perhaps McCarthy will wrap it up perfectly with a bow on top that makes you feel all warm inside. Like The Good Place. We can't wait to find out, especially if Cowherd is marinating a follow-up metaphor.